Delhi Assembly issues warning to AAP leaders over Phansi ghar row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Friday issued a warning to AAP leaders, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, regarding the ‘Phansi-ghar’ issue, based on a report from its Privileges Committee.

The report, which was tabled in the assembly on March 23, was discussed in the House. Following the discussion, the House addressed a motion proposed by BJP MLA Jintedra Mahajan.

He recommended issuing a warning to Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for showing contempt by failing to appear before the committee. The motion was seconded by ruling party MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia, and the House ultimately passed it via a voice vote.

The ‘Phansi-ghar’ was inaugurated in the assembly by Kejriwal on August 9, 2022. After the BJP took power last year, the issue was raised in the assembly, with Speaker Vijender Gupta labelling it a “tiffin room”. The matter was then referred to the Privileges Committee for examination.