Delhi government working on fresh domestic borewell policy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on a new domestic borewell policy in the Capital, with some of the red tape removed, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Friday.

“We will end all this. Soon, the Delhi government will announce a new borewell policy under which permissions will be given to domestic users with ease,” Verma said in his address during the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, adding,

“Currently, many illegal borewells are operating in the city. Notices are served to people. Also, there are several permissions required to set up a borwell.” The minister stated that, under the new policy, permissions will be given to domestic consumers for a small fee.

Verma also highlighted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directive for the process be made easier without the need for an NOC from the district magistrate concerned. “Better water management will be the aim of the government to fulfil the current drinking requirements of the city,” Verma noted.

He also said that the government is working on increasing the city’s overall sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 million gallons per day (MGD) over the next few years. Though official figures say Delhi has around 5,000 borewells, authorities claim the actual number is much higher.

Easing process

Permissions will be given to domestic consumers for a small fee under new policy, says minister Verma