Delhi govt passes budget 2026-27 unanimously on final day of House session

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s second Budget was passed unanimously in the Assembly on the final day of the session on Friday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the city is entering a new phase—driven by outcomes rather than excuses.
“This is a new government with a new way of working. The focus will be on delivery,” she said. She assured the House that unfinished projects would be completed, public money would be properly accounted for, and every citizen would receive their due. Gupta added that her government would move away from confrontation and instead prioritise performance. “Delhi will no longer remain stuck. It will move forward rapidly and set an example for the country,” she said.
Gupta described the Budget as the largest ever in terms of capital expenditure, emphasising that it is not limited to welfare schemes but aims to deliver real, on-ground development. She noted that capital spending had been prioritised last year as well and has now been further increased to bring about a tangible shift in governance.
Addressing the debate around government borrowing, Gupta said taking loans is not new and has been a consistent practice since 1999. She pointed out that earlier governments had also borrowed heavily, often at higher interest rates. “In contrast, our government has maintained fiscal discipline,” she said, adding that Delhi has borrowed only 1.17% against the permitted 3% of GSDP, and that too at one of the lowest interest rates in the country – 7.4%.
The CM said the previous government left behind debt exceeding Rs 47,000 crore, with Rs 27,547 crore still outstanding. She said her government has begun clearing long-pending dues, including payments related to sportspersons, EWS welfare, scholarships, awards and the Kishori scheme. She also flagged irregularities in PWD projects, claiming that in one instance, Rs 250 crore was paid without any work being completed—raising serious questions about the previous administration’s functioning.
Gupta also said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is running losses of Rs 99,000 crore, while the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is in the red to the tune of Rs 91,000 crore.
Highlighting key initiatives, Gupta said a Rs 5,000 crore elevated road is being developed along the Munak canal to ease traffic congestion. The government is also pushing metro expansion, EV transition, and large-scale road carpeting.
For the first time, 4,200 hectares of ridge area have been declared forest land, with a target of planting 3.5 million trees over four years. Administrative reforms include simplifying licensing processes, digitising fire NOCs and allowing electricity connections in over 1.5 lakh properties.