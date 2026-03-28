Delhi govt passes budget 2026-27 unanimously on final day of House session

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s second Budget was passed unanimously in the Assembly on the final day of the session on Friday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the city is entering a new phase—driven by outcomes rather than excuses.

“This is a new government with a new way of working. The focus will be on delivery,” she said. She assured the House that unfinished projects would be completed, public money would be properly accounted for, and every citizen would receive their due. Gupta added that her government would move away from confrontation and instead prioritise performance. “Delhi will no longer remain stuck. It will move forward rapidly and set an example for the country,” she said.

Gupta described the Budget as the largest ever in terms of capital expenditure, emphasising that it is not limited to welfare schemes but aims to deliver real, on-ground development. She noted that capital spending had been prioritised last year as well and has now been further increased to bring about a tangible shift in governance.

Addressing the debate around government borrowing, Gupta said taking loans is not new and has been a consistent practice since 1999. She pointed out that earlier governments had also borrowed heavily, often at higher interest rates. “In contrast, our government has maintained fiscal discipline,” she said, adding that Delhi has borrowed only 1.17% against the permitted 3% of GSDP, and that too at one of the lowest interest rates in the country – 7.4%.