Delhi HC stays eviction of Polo ground, Race Club for now

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has stayed the eviction of the Delhi Race Club and the Indian Polo Association from their premises.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, acting on petitions filed against the eviction notices, restrained the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs from taking “forcible possession” of the Delhi Race Club at Kamal Ataturk Marg and the Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area. Further, the Centre has been restrained from dispossessing the club until the next hearing, which set for April 9.

“A prima facie case has been made out in favour of the plaintiff. Further balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff and irreparable injury shall be caused to the plaintiff, if interim relief is not granted to the plaintiff,” the court said in two separate orders passed on March 25.