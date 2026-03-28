Delhi Speaker directs officers to resolve MLAs’ issues, ensure complete replies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta assured members on Friday that the issues they raised through special mentions in the House would be properly addressed and resolved by the officers concerned.

During the Budget session, several MLAs from the ruling BJP expressed frustration that matters they raised through special mentions were either unanswered or only partially addressed, often without offering any solutions. Jangpura MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah pointed out the absence of officers in the gallery, lamenting that it indicated a lack of seriousness towards the issues raised in the House.

Raj Kumar Bhatia, MLA from Adarsh Nagar, highlighted that replies from various departments often failed to provide solutions to the issues raised by legislators. “Sometimes the response states that the matter is not related to our department, much like RTI replies. If that is the case, who will address these issues?” he questioned.

Speaker Gupta responded that clear instructions had been given to the officers. He encouraged members who were dissatisfied with the replies they received to inform him. “The procedure is that such replies are sent to the Committee on Questions and References, which summons officers and the MLA concerned for resolution of the issue,” he said.

Timarpur MLA Surya Prakash Khatri claimed that replies were frequently not provided, often due to trivial technical reasons. The speaker suggested that MLAs directly present the issues from their constituencies, rather than framing them in question form, to facilitate timely resolutions. He mentioned that the Assembly would engage in discussions with officers regarding the legislators’ objections before handing over the matters to the Questions and References Committee.

Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said that the panel will ensure that officers are bound to provide complete information and resolve the issues raised by the MLAs.