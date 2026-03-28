Delhi students lawfully quizzed in missing woman case: Police deny kidnap claim

NEW DELHI: The city police on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that the students and activists allegedly detained earlier this month were being investigated over the disappearance of a woman and support for Naxalism. The police also denied the allegations made by the accused persons, including those of abduction, wrongful confinement, torture, sexual harassment, and illegal seizure.

“The complainant expressed apprehension that his daughter is being held against her will at a secret location, is being used as a pawn for anti-national or terrorist activities, and has been forcibly isolated and manipulated by the group,” the police stated in an affidavit filed before the high court. The woman, however, was recovered on March 14, police said.

The police further stated that certain inputs and alarming facts were uncovered during the investigation, particularly between March 12 and March 14, adding that a detailed report on these findings would be filed later.

The affidavit described the allegations made by the accused persons as “false, fabricated, and devoid of any material particulars.” It stated that the accused were called for “lawful questioning” on March 12, 13, and 14, and were allowed to leave each day with directions to appear again as required.

During a special hearing held on March 15, the HC was informed by several student activists that they had been “abducted” and detained in “illegal” custody by the city police on March 13—that they were released late on March 14, just hours after the court indicated it would hold special proceedings.

The bench recorded these submissions and directed the city police to explain the circumstances of the detentions, as well as the legal authority under which the student activists were held. During the hearing on Friday, the police told the court that “the case is not so simple as being projected by the petitioners.”