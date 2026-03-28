Delhi witnesses light rain; IMD issues yellow alert

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed light rain on Friday morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 2.5 notches above normal.

Additionally, the weather department issued a yellow alert, forecasting light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds during the day in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that areas such as southwest Delhi, parts of west Delhi, central Delhi, Shahdara, east Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi, and southeast Delhi were likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. It advised residents to stay updated. It also predicted wind speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour.

According to IMD officials, the ongoing spell of unusual weather in March is linked to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances have been influencing the region since March 15 and are approaching at a lower altitude than usual, thereby impacting weather patterns over Delhi.

Isolated parts of the city might experience high wind speeds, light rain, and mild dust storms during the day, the officials said, adding that the current weather activity is unlikely to have any significant impact.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. The IMD has predicted light rain on Sunday.