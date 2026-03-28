ED arrests Al Falah group chief in Rs 45 crore land fraud case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui was arrested on Friday in a separate money laundering case linked to the “fraudulent” acquisition of Rs 45 crore worth of land in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) official said.

The Haryana university came under scrutiny during the probe into a ‘white-collar’ terror module linked to the Red Fort blast that claimed 15 lives. The agency said that Siddiqui, director and major shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, was arrested “in connection with an ongoing investigation”. He was produced in the local court in Delhi, where he was sent to the federal probing agency’s custody for interrogation till April 4.

“Investigation also revealed that forged documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and it has emerged that Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, along with several others had orchestrated the fabrication and execution of such documents for acquiring land in New Delhi, which is presently valued to be Rs 45 crore (approx.),” the agency said.

The agency states that while the consideration sum reflected in the documents is Rs 75 lakh, the actual amount involved is found to be much higher.