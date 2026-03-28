Former coal secretary Gupta, ex-MP Vijay Darda among those acquitted in Bander coal block case

NEW DELHI: Holding that the allocation of coal blocks was part of a “policy decision” of a panel and the PMO, a special CBI court on Friday acquitted former MP Vijay Darda, his son Devendra Darda and former coal secretary HC Gupta in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Bander coal block in Maharashtra.

Bringing down the curtains on the oldest pending coal block allocation case registered on March 27, 2014, Special Judge Sunena Sharma also acquitted M/s AMR Iron and Steel Private Limited, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Santosh Bagrodia and LS Janoti. The judge cleared all accused of charges including criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B IPC), cheating (Section 420 IPC), and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The verdict said the evidence adduced by the CBI was “highly insufficient to conclusively establish any of the essential ingredients like deception, inducement, dishonest intention or wrongful gain for the alleged offence of cheating punishable under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC”.

Trashing the charge of criminal conspiracy against all the accused, the judge, in the 287-page verdict, said, “Even for the offence of criminal conspiracy, the prosecution case is based only on conjunctures and surmises without there being any direct or indirect evidence sufficient to draw anything reasonable, rational or conclusive.”

“Moreover, the decision to carry out the exercise of allocating coal blocks was a policy decision, which was taken in accordance with the specific instructions of the seventh energy coordination committee and the PMO.