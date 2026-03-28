IndiGo flight with 161 passengers makes emergency landing at Delhi due to engine failure

NEW DELHI: An Indigo flight from Vishakapatnam to New Delhi, carrying 160 passengers, made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to a mid-air engine failure. The flight landed smoothly with all passengers safe, a Civil Aviation Ministry official said.

Flight 6E 579 declared a full emergency at 10.39 am due to an engine failure and requested the Air Traffic Control for priority landing, an official said.

"As soon as the message was received, Runway 28 was allotted for priority landing for the aircraft. Emergency was declared there from 10.45 am to 10.55 am. All necessary protocol was followed with fire and medical teams kept on standby... The plane landed at 10.54 am, and the emergency was lifted after that," an airport source said,

The passengers were attended to by the airline staff and Delhi International Airport Terminal operations team, he added.

Later, an Indigo spokesperson said in a statement, "A technical snag was detected shortly before landing on IndiGo flight 6E 579 operating from Visakhapatnam to Delhi on 28 March. As a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure, the pilots requested for priority landing, and the aircraft arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi."

The statement added, "All relevant authorities were promptly informed and the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and maintenance."