MCD House adjourned amid Opposition protest over LPG cylinder crisis

NEW DELHI: A House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday was adjourned shortly after Opposition members started protesting against the LPG cylinder crisis.

The chaos broke out just a few minutes after the meeting began in the presence of the Mayor, the Commissioner and other senior officials. Opposition leaders were seen carrying placards displaying LPG cylinders and raising slogans. This eventually led to the Mayor to adjourn the House meeting before any items could be taken up for discussion.

The gas shortage and subsequent restrictions on commercial LPG supply has taken a toll across households and eateries across the country. This crisis, fuelled by the West Asia conflict, has emerged as a political flashpoint. Roadside eateries across parts of the country and in the national capital have are struggling amid the LPG crunch.

For Friday’s House meeting, there were several items listed. Among them, one of the key items was the proposal to develop a facility of minimum 800 TPD capacity at Pocket C, integrated freight complex Ghazipur site to process the fresh waste and disposal of by-products.

The MCD has been carrying out bio-mining work at Ghazipur landfill since 2019 to remove legacy waste from the site. However, since the site is still receiving fresh waste, the commissioning of a waste-to-energy plant will take some time, making it important to manage fresh waste.

The proposal that was listed for a discussion at the House on Friday said that the MCD will provide approximately five acres of land at Pocket C to the concessionaire in order to set up the plant that will process and dispose of the fresh waste on a daily basis.

50 cylinders recovered

The Delhi police have busted an illegal LPG hoarding and refilling racket, arresting two people and seizing 50 cylinders along with equipment used in the operation, an official said on Friday. During raids in the Sukhbir Nagar and Rama Vihar areas in the Rohini, the police arrested Kunwar Pal (55) and his son, Pankaj Pal (21).