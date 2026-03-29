Capital gets more cranes, cameras for traffic control

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on Saturday flagged off newly inducted enforcement cranes and inaugurated an integrated over-speeding violation detection (OSVD) camera network at 72 locations to strengthen traffic management and enforcement.

According to police, Golcha flagged off 76 newly inducted cranes in the traffic unit.

Highlighting the growing challenge of unauthorised roadside parking and vehicle breakdowns causing congestion, officials said the enhanced infrastructure will enable quicker removal of illegally parked and stranded vehicles, ensuring smoother traffic flow and improved road discipline.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said 125 additional OSVD cameras have also been launched, extending coverage to 76 more road stretches.

“These additional 125 OSVD cameras have been installed… promoting greater compliance and enhancing road safety across the city. The system will cover all classes of vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers,” Arya said.