Ciy to see light rain with storms on March 29, 30

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi for March 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius despite a few days of rain or cloudy weather. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius. Over the next two days, the maximum temperature is expected to drop due to the rainy weather.

The national capital witnessed light rain on Friday morning and eventually recorded 2.5 notches above normal minimum temperature.

According to IMD officials, the ongoing spell of unusual weather in March is linked to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances have been influencing the region since March 15 and are approaching at a lower altitude than usual, impacting weather patterns over Delhi.

Thereby, isolated parts of the city might experience high wind speeds, light rain and mild dust storms during the day, the officials said , adding that, however, the current weather activity is unlikely to have any significant impact on temperatures.