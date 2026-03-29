Lights off at India Gate for a cause

NEW DELHI: The iconic India Gate in the national capital went dark on Saturday night between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm as part of Earth Hour 2026 celebrations.

Earth Hour 2026 marks two decades of a movement that began as a symbolic switch-off in Sydney in 2007 and has since grown into a global call for climate action across more than 190 countries.

The initiative encourages individuals and institutions to switch off non-essential lights for one hour to raise awareness about climate change and environmental sustainability.

As part of the event, several iconic monuments, heritage sites, and government buildings across the country switched off their lights in a show of solidarity. In Delhi, prominent sites including Akshardham, India Gate, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Jantar Mantar, and Safdarjung Tomb participated.

Mumbai landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and the BMC headquarters also joined the initiative. The Archaeological Survey of India confirmed participation from all ASI-protected monuments nationwide.

BSES, BRPL and BYPL discoms, urged the consumers to switch off lights.