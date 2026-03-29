Man killed after JCB runs over him in Shakurpur area

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was killed on Saturday morning after a JCB machine ran over him in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area, police said. A police officer said that information regarding a fatal road accident was received around 10 am near a graveyard in Shakurpur.

A team from Subhash Place police station immediately reached the spot, where it was found that a JCB machine had run over a person. The victim was identified as Mohammad Hussain (27), a resident of Shakurpur, the official added.

The driver of the JCB, identified as Ashish (23), a resident of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on the spot by the public and handed over to the police, he further said. During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the driver was proceeding towards Beriwala Bagh in Shakurpur for park levelling work when the incident occurred.

Legal action under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, an official said. The officer stated that CCTV footage of the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events. Statements of eyewitnesses will be recorded to determine the exact details of the incident.