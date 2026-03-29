Man killed after JCB runs over him in Shakurpur area

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was killed on Saturday morning after a JCB machine ran over him in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area, police said. A police officer said that information regarding a fatal road accident was received around 10 am near a graveyard in Shakurpur.
A team from Subhash Place police station immediately reached the spot, where it was found that a JCB machine had run over a person. The victim was identified as Mohammad Hussain (27), a resident of Shakurpur, the official added.
The driver of the JCB, identified as Ashish (23), a resident of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on the spot by the public and handed over to the police, he further said. During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the driver was proceeding towards Beriwala Bagh in Shakurpur for park levelling work when the incident occurred.
Legal action under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, an official said. The officer stated that CCTV footage of the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events. Statements of eyewitnesses will be recorded to determine the exact details of the incident.
Mamta, the victim’s wife, said that her husband had gone out for work as usual, and they had no idea what would unfold.
“Around 10 am, my nephew informed me that my husband had died in an accident. Initially, I could not believe it and rushed to the spot, where what I saw was very brutal. My husband was the sole breadwinner for me and my two small children, and I am worried about their future. I demand justice for him as well as for us,” she said.
Roshan, the victim’s sister, said that her brother was crushed to death by a JCB vehicle. She added that he had left home early in the morning, around 7 am, for work when the incident occurred. He worked as a daily wage labourer and was the sole breadwinner of the family. According to her, he died on the spot. She added that he is survived by two young children, who are now left without their father’s support.
Driver nabbed on spot, handed over to police
The driver of the JCB, identified as Ashish (23), a resident of Azamgarh in UP, was nabbed on the spot by the public and handed over to the police. Driver was proceeding towards Beriwala Bagh. police official said.