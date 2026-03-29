Teen killed, another hurt in stabbing over Rani Bagh wedding dispute

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was killed while another was injured after they were stabbed during a dispute over food arrangements at a wedding in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, a senior police official said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place around 11:15 pm on Friday when a scuffle broke out between two groups of youths during the ceremony, reportedly over a minor issue. The deceased sustained a stab injury to a vital body part, which proved fatal.

During the scuffle, two boys received injuries, and one was declared brought dead. Another boy sustained minor injuries, a police officer said.

Eyewitnesses told police that Nikhil and Sunny tried to intervene and pacify the groups when they were attacked with a knife by another minor boy.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Yadav (17), was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Another boy, identified as Sunny, suffered stab injuries below the waist and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

A police team, along with crime and forensic teams, rushed to the spot and inspected it. During the course of investigation, all accused were apprehended; out of them, four are juveniles and one is a major. The weapon of offence, a knife, was also recovered. Further investigation is ongoing, a senior police officer said.