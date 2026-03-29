Teen killed, another hurt in stabbing over Rani Bagh wedding dispute

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was killed while another was injured after they were stabbed during a dispute over food arrangements at a wedding in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, a senior police official said on Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place around 11:15 pm on Friday when a scuffle broke out between two groups of youths during the ceremony, reportedly over a minor issue. The deceased sustained a stab injury to a vital body part, which proved fatal.
During the scuffle, two boys received injuries, and one was declared brought dead. Another boy sustained minor injuries, a police officer said.
Eyewitnesses told police that Nikhil and Sunny tried to intervene and pacify the groups when they were attacked with a knife by another minor boy.
The victim, identified as Nikhil Yadav (17), was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Another boy, identified as Sunny, suffered stab injuries below the waist and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.
A police team, along with crime and forensic teams, rushed to the spot and inspected it. During the course of investigation, all accused were apprehended; out of them, four are juveniles and one is a major. The weapon of offence, a knife, was also recovered. Further investigation is ongoing, a senior police officer said.
One of the victims’ friends said the deceased had stepped in to intervene during the scuffle. “Our friend had come to attend a wedding. There was a fight among some youngsters, and he stepped in to intervene. While trying to mediate, someone stabbed him. Two of our friends were injured. The deceased worked as a bike mechanic,” he said.
Meanwhile, police said a crime team has inspected the scene and collected evidence, including CCTV footage. The main accused and his associate have been apprehended, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered.
All accused including minors nabbed: Police
A police team, along with crime and forensic teams, rushed to the spot and inspected it. During the course of investigation, all accused were apprehended; out of them, four are juveniles and one is a major. The weapon of offence, a knife, was also recovered. Further investigation is ongoing, a police officer said.