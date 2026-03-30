CAG flags crores wasted by MEA on empty offices, unused embassy homes

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in a report published on Monday called out the Ministry of External Affairs for multiple financial lapses, ranging from paying rent on empty offices to keeping unused buildings for nearly a decade.

The report tabled in the parliament lays cracks in the ministry's fiscal oversight which include Rs 27.43 crore excess expenditure on unused space in Delhi, Rs 3.22 crore avoidable rent due to uninhabitable embassy housing in Beijing and others.

The report states that the ministry retained the unutilised space at Akbar Bhawan, New Delhi, for 15 months without formalising pro-rata license fees with the New Delhi Municipal Corporation for the space actually utilised by it, which resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 27.43 crore towards licence fee for unutilised space.

Though the Embassy of India, Beijing, China had incurred significant expenditure on repairs and maintenance of 16 residential units constructed in 2011 in the New Chancery Premises, six residential units had become uninhabitable within a span of 10 to 13 years.

Delay in carrying out necessary comprehensive repairs and renovation of these six vacant units resulted in avoidable rental outgo of Rs 3.22 crore up to February 2025.

Moreover, the mission had made continued payment of heating charges for the Old Chancery Premises, which was not in use since 2014, leading to wasteful expenditure of Rs 74 lakh during the period 2015-16 to 2024-25, the CAG stated.