City sees warmer day, rain likely today: IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded higher-than-usual temperatures on Sunday, with the maximum settling at 36.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, even as the weather office forecast light rain and gusty winds for Monday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. Among key stations, Safdarjung logged a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 35.7 degrees, Lodhi Road 35.1 degrees, the Ridge 35.3 degrees, and Ayanagar 35.6 degrees.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting very light to light rainfall in the afternoon and evening, along with gusty winds across the city on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. Relative humidity stood at 33 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with an AQI of 194 recorded at 4 pm, as per Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’.