City’s high income comes with low quality of life

In terms of per capita income, Delhi occupies an enviable position among the States and Union Territories of India. According to recent estimates, Sikkim stands at number one, Goa at number two, Delhi at number three, and Chandigarh at number four, followed by much larger states like Telangana and Karnataka. These rankings place Delhi firmly among the most prosperous administrative units in the country.

However, Delhi is rich but uncomfortable, powerful but chaotic, ambitious but undisciplined. Despite its high per capita income its everyday life is of a struggling city. The contrast becomes sharper when compared with smaller and better-managed places like Sikkim, Goa and Chandigarh.

All four are relatively small in size and population, which makes governance, planning, and service delivery more manageable. Yet among these four, Delhi alone struggles with severe issues that directly affect everyday life.

The most visible of these is the annual cycle of environmental distress that grips the capital between the two major festivals of Diwali and Holi. For nearly four months every year, Delhi becomes a city under siege, thanks to the distress caused by severely polluted air.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, schools are closed, outdoor activities are restricted, and yet life must go on. A city that forces its citizens to measure their daily routine against the AQI cannot claim to offer a high quality of life, no matter how high its per capita income may be.