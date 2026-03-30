Court acquits man in murder attempt case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of attempting to murder a youth during a quarrel in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad in 2020, citing failure of the prosecution to establish his identity beyond reasonable doubt. Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat, in an order, gave the benefit of doubt to the accused, Aamir, in the case under Section 307 IPC.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on October 9, 2020, when complainant Mohammad Suhail alleged that Aamir attacked him with a knife following an altercation over a scooter in Chauhan Bangar.

The court noted that key witnesses, including the complainant, turned hostile or gave inconsistent statements during the trial. It also observed that the alleged weapon was not recovered and that contradictions in testimonies weakened the case, making the accused’s identity as the assailant doubtful.