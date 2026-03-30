Dastan-e-Guru Dutt: A Dastangoi tribute to the iconic filmmaker  

The legacy of the iconic filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt, the visionary behind classic Hindi films Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, is well known. However, his tumultuous life behind the camera—marked by mental health struggles and hardships—has not often been staged.

Last weekend, the city once again listened to his story through an evocative Dastangoi performance, Dastan-e-Guru Dutt, presented by Fouzia Dastango at the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) on Saturday.

The production first premiered last October at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium on the occasion of Dutt’s 100th birth anniversary. Since then, it has travelled across the country—from Delhi to Bhopal, Hyderabad, and even the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa—before returning to the capital.

“I was often asked when I would return with the show, as those who had already watched it wanted to bring their friends. So this is a very emotional moment for me,” says Fouzia.