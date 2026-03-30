Delhi court sends LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to five-day police custody.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to five days of police custody.

Judicial Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore allowed the city police's plea seeking five days of custodial interrogation of the accused.

Terming Lone as a "hardcore and highly trained terrorist," Delhi Police said that he reportedly established links with handlers operating on behalf of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Lone, also known by aliases Raja and Kashmiri, is a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and was allegedly operating as the handler of a recently busted module involved in pasting anti-national posters across multiple locations in Delhi and Kolkata," it said.

According to the city police, a team from the New Delhi Range of the Special Cell arrested Shabir Ahmed Lone on March 29 in the Ghazipur area.

Lone was wanted in connection with the LeT module recently unearthed in the metro poster case on February 22.