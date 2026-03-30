MCD Act amendments aim to make civic laws citizen friendly: Mayor

NEW DELHI: Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Sunday said proposed amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, are intended to decriminalise minor civic offences and remove provisions for imprisonment, describing the move as part of a broader push towards more citizen-friendly governance.

“The intent is to move away from punitive enforcement. Minor civic lapses should not lead to criminal proceedings or imprisonment,” Singh said, adding that the changes seek to make municipal laws “more humane, practical and facilitative.”

According to an official statement, the amendments propose replacing criminal penalties for minor and technical violations with monetary fines. The aim is to reduce litigation and alleged harassment while encouraging voluntary compliance among residents and businesses.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Friday. The Bill proposes multiple changes to provisions of the DMC Act.

It outlines a broader overhaul of penalties, including higher fines for violations such as pet dogs roaming without a leash, sanitation lapses, and unauthorised occupation of buildings, while shifting adjudication of most offences from courts to municipal authorities.

“The focus is on ease of living and ease of doing business. Licensing norms are being simplified, and the compliance burden reduced,” Singh said.