Nabha’s Phulkari Restoration

I tried killing myself thrice before Phulkari gave a new birth to me,” says Lakhwinder, a Phulkari artist at the Nabha Foundation’s recent exhibition at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Delhi. This startling statement has a backstory. Lakhwinder had a love marriage against her family’s wishes but married life with an unfaithful husband and abusive in-laws and three children to look after was hell. So for her, Phulkari isn’t just a craft – it’s survival.

Before the foundation started its venture in Nabha, a small province in Punjab, all doors seemed closed to her. “It’s been 17 years since I began to run my house; I have regained all that I had lost,” she says. The foundation has similarly taught the craft to 400 women from below-the-poverty-line and marginalised households across Punjab.

Since pre-colonial times, Phulkari has been an integral part of a woman’s life. Of the many theories about the origin and history of the thread work, the one most well-known is that Punjabi households wove shawls using the embroidery that was gifted to brides as dowry. Religious ceremonies, weddings, and births, also used the craft as a form of storytelling or self-expression. Once a patriarchal symbol of dowry, it now provides for hundreds of women to make a living.

Executive director, Nabha Foundation, Shubhra Singh says: “What began as preservation has evolved into empowerment.” The Phulkari of Punjab is, therefore, never merely an exhibition—it is a living narrative of resilience.