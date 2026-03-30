Subsidy spend surges, IT funds face cuts in budget

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s spending on subsidies for free bus travel for women and electricity has risen significantly, even as allocations for several key IT initiatives have been sharply reduced, according to the revised estimates for the ongoing financial year released by the Finance Department.

The updated Revised Estimates (RE) indicate that the outlay for power subsidy has been increased to nearly Rs 4,200 crore, up from the Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 3,849 crore.

The hike reflects the need to settle pending dues and accommodate rising demand under the scheme, driven by an increase in the number of beneficiaries.

Under the existing policy, households in Delhi receive free electricity for consumption up to 200 units per month, while those consuming between 201 and 400 units are eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy. The growing consumer base has added to the financial burden, prompting the upward revision.

Similarly, subsidies aimed at supporting free bus travel for women have also seen a notable increase. The RE for the Transport Department shows that the allocation to the DTC has been revised to Rs 328 crore, compared to the BE of Rs 240 crore. In addition, the subsidy for cluster bus services has been raised to Rs 342 crore from the initial Rs 200 crore for 2026-27.