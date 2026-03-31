Delhi Assembly session concludes amid opposition boycott

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded the second part of its fourth session on Monday with the passage of key financial and legislative business, even as the Opposition remained absent for much of the proceedings.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the House functioned for a total of 15 hours and 16 minutes across four sittings held between March 23 and March 27, 2026. During the session, the Assembly approved the Economic Survey (2025-26) and passed the Delhi Budget for 2026-27 following discussion.

Commenting on the opposition’s absence, Gupta described it as “unfortunate”, stating that disruption and boycott cannot substitute for debate. He said members had opportunities to raise concerns within the House. Several important bills were cleared during this session, he said.