Early education goes out of budget

NEW DELHI: As the new academic session is set to begin, parents across Delhi-NCR are raising concerns over the rising cost of school books, alleging that many private schools are prescribing expensive sets dominated by private publishers. In several cases, even at the primary level, the number of privately published books far exceeds standard NCERT textbooks, significantly increasing the financial burden on families.

Parents have been pointing out that in classes as early as Grade 1, while there may be only three NCERT books, they are often accompanied by an equal or higher number of private publications. “Each of these private books costs between Rs 850 and Rs 1,250. When you add them, the total becomes unreasonable for such young children,” said a parent, Sana Hashmi, from East Delhi.

“We’re not against good quality material, but the pricing is excessive,” she added.

The issue extends beyond Delhi into neighbouring areas like Greater Noida. At Seth M R Jaipuria School, parents shared photos of the bill alleging that the prescribed Class 6 book set costs over Rs 4,000, despite including NCERT books worth only about Rs 260.

The bulk of cost, they claim, comes from eight private books priced at Rs 3,923. “What is the justification for such expensive private books when NCERT already covers the syllabus?” questioned a parent. “It feels like schools are prioritising profit over affordability.”