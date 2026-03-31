L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviews Bhalswa landfill cleanup

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Bhalswa landfill site on Monday to review the progress of ongoing bioremediation efforts. He said that while work has picked up in recent years, more needs to be done.

Taking to social media platform X, the LG’s official handle said the visit comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier flagging the city’s three major garbage dump sites—Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla—as “mountains of garbage” and calling for their removal.