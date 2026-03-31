L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviews Bhalswa landfill cleanup

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Bhalswa landfill site on Monday to review the progress of ongoing bioremediation efforts. He said that while work has picked up in recent years, more needs to be done.
Taking to social media platform X, the LG’s official handle said the visit comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier flagging the city’s three major garbage dump sites—Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla—as “mountains of garbage” and calling for their removal.
Following this, clearance work began in 2022. The L-G said, “While significant progress has been made over the past year, much remains to be done.”
MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, along with other senior officials, were also present.
Sandhu advised officials to explore emerging global waste management technologies, international benchmarks, and expert consultation to accelerate the work.
He also directed the Corporation to focus on scientific and sustainable management of fresh waste alongside clearing legacy waste, stressing that long-term success depends on addressing both.