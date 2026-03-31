Man drowns after falling into drain during cleaning

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man drowned on Monday after he allegedly slipped into a drain while cleaning it in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information about the incident was received at 2.12 pm, following which teams rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The operation was conducted by the Delhi Fire Services and the Boat Club, with police also reaching promptly to assist.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that drain cleaning was being carried out by workers when one of them slipped and fell inside. After receiving the information, police and other authorities rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

After sustained efforts, the man was pulled out of the drain and rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he was declared dead, an official said.

Police said two daily wage workers had been deployed to clean the drain at Q Pocket, Dilshad Garden. One of them, Kapil (32), a resident of Seemapuri, said they were removing silt when his colleague slipped into the drain and drowned, the official added.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Sundar Nagari. The body has been sent to the GTB Hospital mortuary for postmortem. A case under Section 106(1) of the BNS has been registered at Seemapuri police station.