Meet adjourned over Opposition protest, MCD to decide member retirement draw today

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) standing committee meeting on Monday, which was supposed to host the draw of lots to choose nine members for retirement, was adjourned by the chairperson and postponed to Tuesday.

The adjournment occurred as the opposition created a ruckus demanding minutes of the previous committee meeting. They alleged that the ‘minutes of meeting’, which detail the matters passed or held back in a standing committee meeting, were not given to them.

Chairperson Satya Sharma stated that the manner in which the proceedings were disrupted was not only unfortunate but also reflected a disregard for democratic processes and institutional functioning.

As per the provisions of Sub-section (3) of Section 45 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, around 9 members of the standing committee are set to retire on the expiration of one year from the date of the constitution of the committee. Around 18 members are on the list of the draw of lots, which is supposed to determine the nine names for retirement.

The rules of the MCD clearly state that “the process of selection of nine retiring members by the standing committee, including the confirmation of its minutes, should also be completed on or before 31 March 2026.”

This should be done in order to ensure that “further process of electing 9 members in place of 9 retiring members could take place in the first meet of MCD in April along with the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.”