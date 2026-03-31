NDMC rolls out new method for property tax under Jan Vishwas Bill

NEW DELHI: The vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kuljeet Singh Chahal, on Monday said the council has implemented the Unit Area Method (UAM), advancing the vision of “One Delhi, One Tax” under the Jan Vishwas framework. The Bill has already been approved by Parliament.

Addressing a meeting with the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), Chahal said NDMC’s tax collection stood at Rs 1,045 crore last year and is expected to rise to approximately Rs 1,350 crore this year. He expressed confidence that the implementation of UAM would further strengthen trust among traders. He also assured that a dedicated NDMC team would ensure time-bound resolution of their issues.

Chahal noted that before the full implementation of UAM, a detailed consultation would be held with trader representatives to incorporate their suggestions and make the system more transparent and effective.

Highlighting the benefits of UAM, he said the new system could lead to a reduction of 30% to 50% in property tax, especially for old and self-occupied properties. He explained that the age factor would provide relief for older properties, while bifurcation would allow separate assessment of different portions of a property, such as shops and storage spaces.