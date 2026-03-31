Yellow Line services disrupted for over one hour after man falls on tracks

NEW DELHI: Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line faced significant disruption on Monday morning, as services were affected for nearly one-and-a-half hours following a “passenger on track” incident at Vishwavidyalaya station.

According to the police, information was received from the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station controller that a person had jumped onto the track and sustained injuries. Police teams immediately reached the spot and found that the passenger had already been taken to Hindu Rao Hospital by Metro staff, a senior police officer said.

At the hospital, the injured person was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar. He told police that he fell onto the track after losing his balance when he went too close to the edge of the platform. He is conscious and has sustained a head injury, the officer added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a post on X, confirmed that train services were impacted due to the incident. As a precautionary measure, trains were regulated along the corridor, resulting in longer waiting times and heavy overcrowding at several stations during peak office hours.

Large crowds gathered on platforms as passengers waited for trains, many of which arrived already packed. The disruption caused inconvenience to office-goers and daily commuters, several of whom reported difficulty boarding trains. A commuter, Amit, described the situation as chaotic, saying, “It’s office time and there is a huge rush. Even when trains are arriving, they are too crowded to board easily.”

Another passenger said there was no clarity on when services would return to normal, adding that many feared being late to work.