3 children drown in Dwarka golf course pond

NEW DELHI: Three children, including two brothers aged between eight and 11, drowned in a 15-foot-deep pond of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after scaling the boundary wall of a golf course in Dwarka’s Sector 24, police said on Thursday.

Police have identified the deceased as Ravi Jaiswal (8), his brother Veer Jaiswal (11)—both residents of the Goyla Dairy area near the Kikar Chowk, and Harsh (11), a vagabond. The victims had reportedly entered the golf course premises to have a bath as their clothes were found outside the pond.

It was at 7.07 am on Thursday that police were alerted about the drowning incident, following which a team of cops rushed to the spot, an official said. Other agencies concerned were also informed at the time.

“While a security guard noticed some clothes lying on the ground around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, he failed to locate the children. He didn’t alert anyone else either,” a police officer said. He said in the early hours of Thursday, bodies started floating in the water, which staff noticed, and the police were alerted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the bodies of the children were retrieved with the assistance of a fire brigade team. An investigation is under way.