Delhi asks private schools to let parents decide about books, uniform purchase

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over single-vendor diktats being issued by private schools to students for the purchase of textbooks, uniforms and stationery items, the Delhi government has directed all private institutions to clearly disclose on their notice boards, websites, and in-house stores that parents are free to purchase these from any vendor of their choice.

CM Rekha Gupta said the government will not tolerate compulsory purchases and warned of strict action, including possible takeover of schools found violating rules.

She added that schools may suggest a list of five to six vendors for convenience, but parents cannot be compelled to buy from them. She also indicated that surprise inspections may be conducted across schools.

She clarified that inspections will not be symbolic, but driven by complaints and suggestions from parents, and said she would personally review cases where irregularities are reported.

Acting on complaints, a joint team of the Education and Revenue Departments recently inspected Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini Sector-13, where multiple violations were found. The school was operating without valid fire safety certificate, and its swimming pool was functioning without a licence and was subsequently sealed.

The government said the crackdown will extend beyond a single institution, with all private and aided schools under review. It further reiterated its commitment to transparent, safe, and quality education.