Delhi govt to rope in AI firms, startups for governance, health, education and mobility

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to engage technology companies, startups research institutions working in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to come up with solutions related to governance, health, education, air quality monitoring and mobility among other areas, officials said on Thursday.

The Information Technology Department of the government has sought participation of tech companies, startups, academic and research institutions to showcase artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to strengthen governance with focus on sectors such as health, urban planning, public service delivery, mobility among other areas, they said.

The initiative aims at leveraging the AI-tools in areas like digital health governance, predictive disease surveillance, hospital resource optimisation and citizen-centric service platforms to enhance efficiency and responsiveness in government systems.