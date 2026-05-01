Delivery worker dies after scooter hits car, falls off Dabri flyover in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old food delivery worker was killed early Thursday morning after his scooter was involved in an accident with a car on the Dabri flyover in west Delhi, an official said. Initial probe suggested that he fell off the flyover during the accident, he further said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Godda district in Jharkhand, who was working as a food delivery worker. The offending vehicle was registered in the name of Shankar, a resident of Dabri Part 2, the official said.

“Police at Janakpuri police station were informed around 7.35 am after a caller reported that a person had fallen from the flyover. On reaching the spot, police found a scooter and a red car in an accidental condition,” a senior officer said.

The driver fled the spot, leaving the car behind, and efforts are on to apprehend him. The injured was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered, and CCTV footage is being examined.