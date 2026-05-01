MCD demolishes illegal portion of accused’s house in Uttam Nagar Holi clash murder case

NEW DELHI: Civic officials said on Thursday that they demolished unauthorised parts of a house linked to one of the accused of the Uttam Nagar Holi clash, in which 26-year-old Tarun Bhutolia was killed following a dispute about water balloon.

This action comes a day after the Appellate Tribunal of the Delhi Municipal Corporation lifted a stay on the demolition, following which the agency resumed action against illegal constructions on Thursday.

The Appellate Tribunal had dismissed an interim application moved by the family of a man in judicial custody on April 29. The petitioners had sought protection from demolition and sealing of properties in JJ Colony, Hastsal, Uttam Nagar.

Civic cuthorities said that many buildings in the area are allegedly built by merging multiple residential units not in accordance with law.

Earlier on March 8, the MCD had carried out a demolition drive and razed illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the case. Authorities stationed police and paramilitary units in the area to prevent any untoward incident. The Delhi High Court had instructed the police to provide security to Bhutolia’s family.