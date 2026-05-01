Mizoram Governor VK Singh attends Delhi Assembly event marking 1918 War Conference

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly organised a symposium marking the 108th anniversary of the 1918 War Conference, with Mizoram Governor VK Singh attending as Chief Guest. The event, themed “Pratham Vishvayudh aur Bharat,” was held at the Vidhan Sabha and presided over by speaker Vijender Gupta.

“A soldier does not fight for reward, but for duty, honour, and the belief that his sacrifice will serve the nation,” said VK Singh, highlighting the legacy of Indian soldiers. He noted that over 1.3 million Indians served in World War I, with nearly 74,000 laying down their lives, whose names are commemorated at India Gate.

“A nation that does not preserve its records loses its memory, and a nation that loses its memory loses its direction,” said speaker Gupta. He underlined the historical significance of the Assembly building, where the 1918 War Conference was convened.

A commemorative book on the War Conference proceedings was released during the event. Several dignitaries, including MLAs, historians, and ex-servicemen, attended the programme.