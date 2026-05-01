Petty criminals use emotional pleas, fear tactics and tricks to evade arrest, says Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The petty criminals of Delhi are an innovative lot, and no one knows it better than the lowest rung of the Delhi Police. These criminals can invoke excuses ranging from being infected with the deadly AIDS virus—so as to put the fear of transferring infection in a constable’s mind—to making emotional appeals of relationships under stress, just to obtain a lenient gaze of the khaki.

A senior police official said that some criminals go to the extent of physically harming themselves to such an extent that blood oozes out of their bodies. “Then they claim that they are HIV positive and expect the police personnel not to touch them,” he said. The fear of exposure to the virus is a real possibility, which sometimes forces the police to leave the spot.

The officer said that it is common for petty criminals to make emotional excuses. “Every accused says it is their first crime—an inadvertent mistake—for which no serious section of the rule book should be invoked,” he said. Other common emotional excuses include “My mother is unwell and needed money for treatment” and “I am unemployed and could not have supported my family without committing the alleged crime”, he added. A young sister whose marriage is stuck for lack of family funds is a refrain that recurs before every police action in the cases of petty crimes.