Sailing soon: Delhi ready for Yamuna cruise launch

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will announce the launch date of the Yamuna cruise service within 15 days and is all set to start operations next month, sources have said. The cruise will operate on the Yamuna, offering hour-long round trips designed to provide a unique recreational experience within the city.

This newspaper was the first to report on the cruise service. The cruise will operate on a 6-7 km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, upstream of Wazirabad Barrage.

The 40-seater vessel, built in Mumbai and transported to Delhi in January, has undergone interior work and is now ready for operations. It will include onboard facilities such as music, entertainment and food services for passengers.

The cruise is part of the government’s riverfront tourism and recreation plan and will operate on a stretch under development at an estimated cost of `20 crore. The project is likely to offer a new green-tourism experience and enhance connectivity through eco-friendly river travel.

A recent visit to the area witnessed activities in full swing. But several tasks are still unfinished, related to finalisation of rooms for ticketing, charging station, sitting/waiting facilities, parking lot, and recreational spaces, drinking water facility and public convenience place.