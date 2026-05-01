Self-enumeration in MCD wards from May 1, one login per household in portal given

NEW DELHI: The self-enumeration exercise under Census 2027 will begin across the national capital, barring NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas, on Friday, with residents recording their details over the next 15 days.

The exercise has already been conducted in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment areas, where a door-to-door survey is currently underway.

Teams of Census officials are likely to visit the residences and offices of the lieutenant governor, CM, and other dignitaries in the city to assist them in the self-enumeration process, officials said. All residents of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, irrespective of domicile status, can participate in the voluntary exercise.

Under self-enumeration, residents will log on to the census portal and fill in information about their households. Only one login per household will be required, and the head of the family or any other member can complete the process using a mobile number.

Officials said users will have to select a language at the time of first login, which cannot be changed later. The process will also require respondents to provide the geo-coordinates of their residence, either by selecting the location on a satellite map, searching the address on the portal, or manually entering latitude and longitude, they said.

An 11-digit self-enumeration ID will be generated after details submission, which will be produced by the people to the census enumerators who will visit households door to door for recording under Houselisting and Housing operations from May 16 to June 14. There are 250 wards of the MCD in which self-enumeration will take place from May 1 to May 15.

‘Toll-free helpline (1855) has been provided’

A government officer said that self-enumeration is a voluntary exercise and people can take part in it of their own accord as aware citizens. A toll-free helpline (1855) has been provided for assistance related to the census exercise, officials said.