Unexpected rain, hailstorm hit NCR

NEW DELHI: After several days of intense heat, heavy rainfall swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with a hailstorm affecting parts of the national capital, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds for the days to come. Cloudy weather and the possibility of rain have been predicted until May 6.

Further, an orange alert was issued Thursday, warning of more intense weather activity over the next few hours. The alert, which signals the need to “be prepared,” warned that gusty winds and lightning could disrupt traffic movement and outdoor activities. Authorities advised residents to remain indoors during periods of intense weather activity.

The city was overcast with dark clouds as strong winds, reaching a speed of up to 70 kmph at places, triggered thunderstorms, lightning and intermittent rainfall across several areas. The IMD said hailstorms and thunderstorms, along with light to moderate rain and lightning, were likely at isolated locations such as Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar and adjoining parts of Noida.