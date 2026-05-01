Unexpected rain, hailstorm hit NCR

NEW DELHI: After several days of intense heat, heavy rainfall swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with a hailstorm affecting parts of the national capital, Noida and Ghaziabad.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds for the days to come. Cloudy weather and the possibility of rain have been predicted until May 6.
Further, an orange alert was issued Thursday, warning of more intense weather activity over the next few hours. The alert, which signals the need to “be prepared,” warned that gusty winds and lightning could disrupt traffic movement and outdoor activities. Authorities advised residents to remain indoors during periods of intense weather activity.
The city was overcast with dark clouds as strong winds, reaching a speed of up to 70 kmph at places, triggered thunderstorms, lightning and intermittent rainfall across several areas. The IMD said hailstorms and thunderstorms, along with light to moderate rain and lightning, were likely at isolated locations such as Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar and adjoining parts of Noida.
Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, was also expected in several key areas, including Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Red Fort, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and IGNOU, the IMD noted.
The sudden spell of rain and strong winds led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the city, offering relief from the prevailing heat.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category as the city logged an AQI of 148 on Thursday.
Beating the heat
MCD has issued an advisory to tackle the impact of the heat wave this summer
All departments asked to ensure arrangements for cool drinking water and cooling facilities at offices, schools & community halls
ORS kits will be distributed to sanitation workers and gardeners of the civic body
Contractors told to arrange for drinking water, shaded areas and ORS at work sites
Vet dept to ensure water at all dog-feeding points