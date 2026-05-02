30-year-old Delhi judge found dead at home in Safdarjung; probe on

A Delhi Judicial Services officer was found dead at his Safdarjung residence, police said on Saturday, with family members alleging harassment and questioning the events leading up to his death.

The deceased, Aman Kumar Sharma (30), is suspected to have died by suicide.

Police said they received a PCR call from Sharma’s brother-in-law, Shivam, following which a team reached the spot and initiated inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

Family members, however, have raised serious concerns, claiming Sharma had been under distress in the days preceding his death.

Rajesh Sharma, a relative, said Aman's father, Prem Sharma, was inconsolable after receiving the news around 1:30 am.

"My son, who is Aman's brother-in-law, and my daughter-in-law had gone to Green Park, and Aman's body had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Rajesh Sharma said.

Citing Prem Sharma’s purported statement to police, he added that Aman had called his father around 10 pm on the night of the incident.

"He told his father, 'I am very troubled and it has become difficult for me to live. I've been harassed for two months'," Sharma claimed.

According to the family, Prem Sharma rushed from Alwar and reached the residence around midnight.

"Prem was told that Aman had a dispute with his wife who is also a judicial officer. Her sister is an IAS officer posted in Jammu," he said.

Sharma alleged that the couple had an argument that night.

"His wife was very angry and was shouting, while Aman was crying. Then suddenly everything went quiet," he said.

He further claimed that when Prem Sharma later tried to locate his son, he could not find him in the room.

"When he called Aman's phone, the ringtone came from inside the bathroom. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response," he said.

Neighbours were alerted, and a rear window was used to look inside.

"Someone broke the glass pane and saw Aman hanging. He was brought down and taken to hospital," Rajesh Sharma said.

He also alleged that family members faced difficulties contacting the woman’s relatives and that some individuals present at the house left abruptly.

Police said statements of those concerned are being recorded and the circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.

According to official records, Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he had been serving as Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts since October 2025.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

(With inputs from PTI)