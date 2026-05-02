Delhi judicial officer found dead at home in Safdarjung; probe on

A judicial officer of the Delhi Judicial Services was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Safdarjung area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, is suspected to have died by suicide. Police teams rushed to the scene after receiving information and have initiated inquest proceedings.

Officials confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. “No foul play has been established so far, but all possible angles are being examined,” a senior police officer said.

Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Services in June 2021 after completing his BA LLB from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018. Over the course of his career, he served in multiple jurisdictions, handling both criminal and civil matters as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge.

In October 2025, he was appointed as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.

Police have begun recording statements of relevant individuals as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

(With inputs from PTI)