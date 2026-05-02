Delhi Police head constable among seven arrested in Rs 50 lakh Azad Market robbery case

NEW DELHI: Seven people, including a head constable of the Delhi Police, has been arrested for alleged involvement in a Rs 50 lakh robbery near the Azad Market underpass in the northern part of the city in March, an official said on Friday.

Police have identified the arrested accused as cop Samay Singh Meena (38), Salman (28), Sahil alias Babu (26), Javed (24), Nikhil Kumar Meena (27), Rohit alias Himanshu (24) and Farman (21). Singh was posted in the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 31, when four men intercepted a moving auto-rickshaw near the Azad Market underpass and decamped with cash worth around Rs 50 lakh. A case was registered and an investigation launched immediately.

“Several accused involved in the case had already been arrested earlier. The role of the constable surfaced during the course of the investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Singh had been absconding since the incident and was tracked down after efforts by a police team using CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Much of the cash robbed by the accused has been recovered.