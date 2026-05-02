Delhi turns away 15,000 vehicles in 4 days under strict ‘no PUC, no fuel’ drive: Data

NEW DELHI: In a renewed push to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has intensified enforcement of its “No PUC, No Fuel” rule, leading to over 15,000 vehicles being turned away from fuel stations in just four days from April 26 to 29, as per data accessed by the PTI.

The move signals a stricter on-ground implementation of existing norms to tackle the city’s persistent air quality crisis.

This comes after the government, on April 22, reiterated that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be provided fuel in Delhi. While the provision was introduced in October 2025, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had called for its stricter implementation in April this year.

“A significant number of vehicles without a valid PUC certificate are being denied fuel daily. In just four days over 15,000 vehicles were turned down,” an official said.