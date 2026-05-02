FTII to conduct nationwide re-exam after Delhi centre disruption in entrance test

NEW DELHI: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Friday announced its decision to conduct a nationwide re-examination for its entrance test following disruptions reported at a centre in Delhi on April 26. The institute announced that the decision was taken after reviewing findings from a committee constituted to investigate the incident.

In its official statement, the FTII stated that the re-test would be held for all papers across the country to ensure fairness and maintain the credibility of the examination process. It further noted that concerns over “operational deficiencies” and a major disruption at the Delhi centre had affected the overall perception of integrity, making a uniform re-examination necessary.

The issue arose at one of the Delhi centres where the exam had to be cancelled in a specific building after a delay in the distribution of question papers. According to reports, a group of candidates had allegedly entered the strong room, manhandled staff and created a law-and-order situation. Following the incident, an emergency meeting was held involving the examination agency and centre officials, and the test for candidates in that building was cancelled.