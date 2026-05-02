FTII to conduct nationwide re-exam after Delhi centre disruption in entrance test

NEW DELHI: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Friday announced its decision to conduct a nationwide re-examination for its entrance test following disruptions reported at a centre in Delhi on April 26. The institute announced that the decision was taken after reviewing findings from a committee constituted to investigate the incident.
In its official statement, the FTII stated that the re-test would be held for all papers across the country to ensure fairness and maintain the credibility of the examination process. It further noted that concerns over “operational deficiencies” and a major disruption at the Delhi centre had affected the overall perception of integrity, making a uniform re-examination necessary.
The issue arose at one of the Delhi centres where the exam had to be cancelled in a specific building after a delay in the distribution of question papers. According to reports, a group of candidates had allegedly entered the strong room, manhandled staff and created a law-and-order situation. Following the incident, an emergency meeting was held involving the examination agency and centre officials, and the test for candidates in that building was cancelled.
Police personnel and an FTII-appointed observer were present at the site. Later, during the second shift, additional concerns were raised by candidates, prompting the observer to recommend the cancellation of that session as well in the same building.
However the FTII clarified that candidates would not be required to submit fresh applications for the re-examination. Their existing registration details would remain valid.
“The institute will release a revised schedule and issue new admit cards through its official website at least one month before the exam date,” read the notification. Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to candidates, the FTII assured them that steps were being taken to ensure the re-examination was conducted in a smooth, transparent and fair manner.
The FTII is a film institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting aided by the Centre. It is situated on the premises of the erstwhile Prabhat Film Company in Pune.
Back to square one
Decision for nationwide retest taken after a probe into disruptions
Incident occurred on April 26 at a Delhi centre due to delay in question paper distribution
Candidates allegedly stormed the strong room and disrupted staff
Exam cancelled in that building, including the second shift
FTII cited operational lapses and concerns about integrity of exam
All candidates must reappear, but no new application needed