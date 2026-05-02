Japanese artist Mari Ito brings surreal botanical worlds to Delhi in 'Origin of Desire'

Imagining desire

While her materials remain traditional, her imagery moves into more fluid, speculative territory. Ito constructs dreamlike landscapes where botanical life proliferates in excess, spilling across the frame in bursts of colour and form.

“I believe it all stems from imagining an invisible world,” she says. The exhibition’s title, ‘Origin of Desire’, reflects a long-standing preoccupation. “The roots of human desire are born unconsciously, even before we are aware of them. When I imagine how that takes shape, I paint those visions entirely from my imagination.” That imagination takes a botanical form.

In Japanese, the phrase hana ga aru—to “have a flower”—is used to describe someone with charisma or presence. Ito expands this idea beyond conventional beauty. “There are countless varieties of flowers. I wish for everyone to have their own ‘flower’ within them,” she explains.

In her works, these surreal blooms become embodiments of individual desire. Within them, human faces appear—sometimes joyful, sometimes ambiguous, occasionally unsettling. Ito looks at these expressions to map the diversity of desire itself. “Some roots of desire manifest as ‘good,’ others as ‘bad.’ I draw different faces to distinguish between these characters.”