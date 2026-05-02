Labour chowks to get modern facilities as Delhi CM unveils welfare measures for workers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chose the occasion of the International Workers’ Day on May 1 to announce a slew of welfare measures for labourers’ welfare. They include setting up mobile health facilities at labour chowks, holding mass weddings for labourers’ daughters, and creating a structure for providing direct financial assistance to workers.
Gupta interacted with construction workers at the Sant Nirankari Hospital construction site in Dhirpur on Friday and said that her government was committed to the welfare of labourers. She said that the government’s focus was not merely on announcing schemes, but on ensuring their effective execution on the ground.
“The Delhi government stands firmly with every worker. Ensuring their rights, dignity, safety, and access to better opportunities is our core commitment. Respect for workers is respect for the nation,” she said.
The chief minister distributed safety kits to 1,000 construction workers, which included helmets, safety gloves, masks, reflective jackets, and other essential protective equipment. In addition, education kits were distributed to 100 children of registered construction workers studying in government schools. These kits included school bags, books, stationery, and other learning materials to support their school education.
She said that the government is focused on reducing the financial burden on workers and expanding their access to social security. The registration fee of `20 and renewal fee of `5 for registered building and construction workers in the city have been waived. She also announced the launch of a Collective Marriage Scheme, under which eligible couples will receive financial assistance, while the government will bear expenses for tents, food, and all essential arrangements for these ceremonies.
The government has also decided to establish modern labour chowks and dedicated Shramik Seva Kendras. These centres will be supported by mobile service vans to ensure doorstep delivery of services. Facilities including drinking water, seating, toilets, first aid, employment linkages, skill development support, and grievance redress will be made available to them.
The chief minister also launched a comprehensive skill development programme under the Recognition of Prior Learning scheme. The initiative aims to train around 35,000 workers annually, with each batch comprising at least 20 participants. In the initial phase, five batches have been rolled out, each comprising 100 workers.
The training will be conducted at the district level through empanelled agencies and will cover key trades, such as assistant mason, bar bender, electrician, construction painter and decorator, and shuttering carpenter.
Referring to worker welfare initiatives launched by the central government, the CM said that platforms such as the e-Shram portal and other social security schemes have benefited millions of workers across the country.
Gupta also said that the Delhi government is strengthening this ecosystem further through a single-window portal, on-site registration at labour chowks, enhanced minimum wages, Atal canteens providing nutritious meals at `5, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and mobile health services.