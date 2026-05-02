Labour chowks to get modern facilities as Delhi CM unveils welfare measures for workers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chose the occasion of the International Workers’ Day on May 1 to announce a slew of welfare measures for labourers’ welfare. They include setting up mobile health facilities at labour chowks, holding mass weddings for labourers’ daughters, and creating a structure for providing direct financial assistance to workers.

Gupta interacted with construction workers at the Sant Nirankari Hospital construction site in Dhirpur on Friday and said that her government was committed to the welfare of labourers. She said that the government’s focus was not merely on announcing schemes, but on ensuring their effective execution on the ground.

“The Delhi government stands firmly with every worker. Ensuring their rights, dignity, safety, and access to better opportunities is our core commitment. Respect for workers is respect for the nation,” she said.

The chief minister distributed safety kits to 1,000 construction workers, which included helmets, safety gloves, masks, reflective jackets, and other essential protective equipment. In addition, education kits were distributed to 100 children of registered construction workers studying in government schools. These kits included school bags, books, stationery, and other learning materials to support their school education.