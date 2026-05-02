Man arrested for stabbing Army personnel in Delhi bus near Old Delhi Railway Station

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an Army personnel with a knife in a bus in central Delhi’s Lahori Gate area near the Old Delhi Railway Station, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was en route to Rajasthan to join his duty when the incident took place. It happened during an altercation between him and Ganesh, who had boarded in that bus, the DCP said. The alleged attack by Ganesh, a vagabond currently living in the Chandni Chowk area and a native of Prahladpur in Delhi, left the soldier with grievous injuries on the face.

The accused was nabbed after head constable Dharmender and constable Sunil, out on patrolling duty in the Chandni Chowk area on April 25, spotted him at around 7 pm. They grew suspicious when the accused tried to run away on seeing them.

So they chased him down and apprehended him. On searching him, the cops recovered a knife from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said. A case under the relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Lahori Gate police station and further probe launched.

During interrogation, the accused admitted his involvement in the incident involving the Army man, regarding which a case had been lodged at the same police station. The accused has been found to be an illiterate drug addict. A habitual criminal, he turned to crimes to fund his cravings for drugs, police revealed.